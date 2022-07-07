|
07.07.2022 14:30:00
Stagwell Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, Aug. 4, before the market open.Stagwell will report financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Stagwell will host a webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To register and view the webcast, visit this link.
A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/.
About Stagwell Inc.
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 12,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.
IR Contact:
Michaela Pewarski
ir@stagwellglobal.com
646-429-1812
PR Contact:
Beth Sidhu
pr@stagwellglobal.com
202-423-4414
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-three-months-ended-june-30-2022-301582289.html
SOURCE Stagwell Inc.
