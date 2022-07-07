Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.07.2022 14:30:00

Stagwell Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, Aug. 4, before the market open.

Stagwell will host a webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To register and view the webcast, visit this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/.

About Stagwell Inc.
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 12,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:
Michaela Pewarski
ir@stagwellglobal.com   
646-429-1812

PR Contact:
Beth Sidhu
pr@stagwellglobal.com  
202-423-4414

