21.04.2022 00:34:00

Stagwell Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on Friday, May 6, 2022, before the market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). To register and view the webcast, visit this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact: 
Michaela Pewarski
ir@stagwellglobal.com 
646-429-1812

PR Contact: 
Beth Sidhu
pr@stagwellglobal.com 
202-423-4414

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-three-months-ended-march-31-2022-301529658.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stagwell Inc Registered -A- 7,37 -0,41% Stagwell Inc Registered -A-

