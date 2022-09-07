Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.09.2022 20:52:00

Stagwell (STGW) Chairman and CEO Mark Penn to Speak at The George Washington University's "Reinvigorating Democracy"

The Society of Presidential Pollsters Founder Will Discuss "American Government in the 21st Century" Annual Poll Results

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will be a featured speaker at The George Washington (GW) University's "Reinvigorating Democracy" event next Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The GW Graduate School of Political Management (GSPM) Society of Presidential Pollsters will reveal the results of the latest "American Government in the 21st Century" annual survey, that takes the pulse of the American people on a wide range of issues related to how elected officials and public institutions are serving them.

The Society of Presidential Pollsters Founder Mark Penn will discuss “American Government in the 21st Century” annual poll results.

Penn will discuss his analysis of the latest "American Government in the 21st Century" annual survey.

As the society's founder, Penn will discuss his analysis in conversation with GSPM Founding Dean Christopher Arterton, followed by a question-and-answer session. The panel is part of the GSPM's "Reinvigorating Democracy" one-day event on the future of politics from practitioners on the Hill. 

The panel will take place 12:30-1:40 p.m. at the Milken Institute School of Public Health. Interested attendees can register here

To hear more on the latest in political insights, please visit the "Harvard Harris Poll Debrief with Mark Penn and Bob Cusack" podcast, in which Penn and The Hill Editor-in-Chief Bob Cusack discuss the latest Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll (Harvard's Center for American Political Studies and Harris Insights and Analytics), released monthly. 

About Stagwell 
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

Media Contact:
Sarah Arvizo
pr@stagwellglobal.com

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-chairman-and-ceo-mark-penn-to-speak-at-the-george-washington-universitys-reinvigorating-democracy-301619646.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stagwell Inc Registered -A-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Stagwell Inc Registered -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stagwell Inc Registered -A- 6,80 -0,15% Stagwell Inc Registered -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX deutlich höher -- DAX über 13.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit deutlichen Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen