Stagwell (STGW) Media Network Expands and Rebrands to the Brand Performance Network.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, has expanded and rebranded the Stagwell Media Network to the Brand Performance Network, closing a crucial gap in the industry to produce and deliver connected solutions that perform across creative, media and commerce.

"'Creative + Media + Commerce' – the new equation for modern marketing – is simple, but executing against it is complex. Brands need truly integrated partners to navigate this convergence," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "The Stagwell Media Network has clearly resonated well with clients; look at its breakout performance and recent substantial client wins. Now, with this expansion, we've fully integrated creative and media, and are scaling our growing expertise in e-commerce solutions, creating a group able to activate the full equation of modern brand performance."

The proximity of Creative X Media X Commerce is core to the Brand Performance Network's evolved offering. Now, the network is home to more than 6,000 experts across 60 locations in 20 countries worldwide, representing award-winning creative and managing close to $5 billion in media and commerce.

In August 2022, Stagwell integrated iconic creative agencies Crispin Porter Bogusky, Forsman & Bodenfors, Observatory and Vitro into the Brand Performance Network; Stagwell at the time also reported the Media Network posted 33% net revenue growth in the second quarter of 2022, making it Stagwell's fastest-growing integrated network.

"We launched the network a year ago in response to the needs of the modern marketer, to be omnichannel, data and tech-enabled, and global," said James Townsend, global CEO of Assembly and the Brand Performance Network. "Today, we're evolving again to reflect the drive we've seen from blue-chip global brands rightly demanding truly connected creative, media, and commerce solutions to unlock transformation and growth for their businesses. This will offer our people more opportunity and our clients even more value."

"Today's announcement is a great moment to welcome the new creative agencies and their leadership teams to the network," said Brad Simms, president and CEO, GALE, and global chief product officer of the Brand Performance Network. "Their compelling and impactful work perfectly complements strategic media execution and personifies our focus on brand performance."

All agencies within the network will continue to operate under their individual brands, consistent with Stagwell's fundamental belief in collaboration between complementary groups over agency consolidation. Brands within the network will retain their cultures and unique capability sets, while scaling through more integrated work.

The new identity is being designed by business agency GALE.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About the Brand Performance Network

Stagwell's Brand Performance Network is a group of leading creative, media, and commerce agencies home to more than 6,000 experts with an expansive global footprint across 60 offices in 20 countries, managing $5 billion in media. The network includes creative agencies GALE, Forsman & Bodenfors, Crispin Porter Bogusky, Vitro, and Observatory, media agencies Assembly, MMI Agency, Goodstuff and Grason, B2B specialists Multiview, multi-lingual content agency Locaria, travel and media experts Ink, and commerce experts Brand New Galaxy. The network offers marketers a more dynamic partner for global B2B and B2C connected solutions spanning data, technology, media, and creativity aimed at accelerating business growth for brands worldwide.

