|
08.02.2022 14:30:00
Stagwell (STGW) Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
In the news release, Stagwell (STGW) Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021, issued 08-Feb-2022 by Stagwell Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the hyperlink in the second paragraph was incorrect. The correct link is https://bit.ly/STGWQ42021. The complete, corrected release follows:Stagwell (STGW) Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, before the market open.
Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). To register and view the webcast, visit this link.
A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/
About Stagwell Inc.
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.
Contact:
Michaela Pewarski
ir@stagwellglobal.com
646-429-1812
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-the-three-and-twelve-months-ended-december-31-2021-301477614.html
SOURCE Stagwell Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stagwell Inc Registered -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.