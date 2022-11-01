01.11.2022 00:22:00

Stagwell (STGW) to Present at Stephens Annual Investor Conference

NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) will attend the upcoming Stephens Annual Investment Conference taking place Nov. 15-16, 2022. Stagwell Management will be joined by Dan Gardner, Founder and Executive Chairman at digital transformation agency Code and Theory, for a fireside chat on Nov. 16 at 2 PM ET. Management will also be available for 1:1 investor meetings. To schedule a meeting, please reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com.  

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell.

About Stagwell 

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

Contact: 

Michaela Pewarski 


ir@stagwellglobal.com 


646-429-1812 

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/Stagwell Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-to-present-at-stephens-annual-investor-conference-301663930.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stagwell Inc Registered -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stagwell Inc Registered -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stagwell Inc Registered -A- 7,59 -0,39% Stagwell Inc Registered -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex starten mit Zuschlägen in den Dienstagshandel. Anleger in Asien griffen am Dienstag zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen