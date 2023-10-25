|
25.10.2023 18:45:00
STAGWELL (STGW) TO SELL CONCENTRICLIFE, INTEGRATED HEALTHCARE MARKETING AGENCY, TO ACCENTURE
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its integrated healthcare marketing agency and pharmaceutical commercialization platform ConcentricLife to Accenture Song, the tech-powered creative group of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), for $245 million in cash.
"This disposition is consistent with our strategy of organizing our portfolio to focus on core digital services, including AI-based digital transformation; strengthening our balance sheet; and investing in our future," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO Stagwell. "We believe Accenture Song will be a good home for ConcentricLife, consistent with their focus on growing presence in the healthcare and life sciences industry. We wish Ken and the leadership team the best in their new home."
Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions. Fairmount Partners is serving as the financial advisor to Stagwell for this transaction.
About ConcentricLife
ConcentricLife is an agency built to answer the rising customer demand on the health marketer. ConcentricLife spans three distinct specialist practices that bring over 20 years of deep subject matter expertise in rare disease, healthcare, and wellness, with sophisticated marketing capabilities spanning the organization. We put Health at the Center through our proprietary Human Connection Score™ designed to build optimal brand experiences at any stage of the health journey. For more information, visit www.concentric.life.
About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.
CONTACT:
Sarah Arvizo
pr@stagwellglobal.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-to-sell-concentriclife-integrated-healthcare-marketing-agency-to-accenture-301967575.html
SOURCE Stagwell Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accenture plcmehr Nachrichten
|
27.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Accenture von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Accenture von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
13.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Accenture abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Accenture eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|S&P 500-Papier Accenture-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Accenture-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.23
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.09.23
|Accenture: IT consultancy can weather spending slowdown (Financial Times)
|
28.09.23
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Accenture plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Accenture plc
|273,80
|-0,90%
|Stagwell Inc Registered -A-
|3,98
|-5,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.