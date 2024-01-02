Stagwell's Risk and Reputation Unit Will Attend CES 2024 to Ready Leaders for Tech-Driven 2024 U.S. Election

Experts from Stagwell, SKDK, Targeted Victory, and The Harris Poll will be on the ground hosting events and sharing insights

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced its Risk and Reputation Unit will be on the ground at CES 2024. The group of leaders from corporate communications, politics and consumer research will share their insights and perspectives on how brands can best navigate the tumultuous year ahead in advance of the November 2024 U.S. Presidential election. Click here to connect with the unit and learn more about Stagwell's overall presence at CES 2024.

Stagwell's Risk and Reputation Unit is a bipartisan team of political, financial and public opinion specialists who counsel corporations on navigating political, policy, and social issues while protecting reputation and shareholder value. Leaders from the unit who will be on the ground include:

Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn

Stagwell Vice Chair and 2025 Chair of the Public Relations Society of America, Ray Day

Co-CEO of The Harris Poll John Gerzema

VP of Targeted Victory Matt Gorman

Managing Director and President of SKDK Political Pia Carusone

To request a meeting with the Risk and Reputation Unit, reach out to ces2024@stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwells-risk-and-reputation-unit-will-attend-ces-2024-to-ready-leaders-for-tech-driven-2024-us-election-302024580.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.