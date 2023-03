Stagwell's (STGW) Instrument Assists the Launch of Giant Steps, Gamified K-12 Digital Learning Experience from GoGuardian

GoGuardian and Instrument Partnered to Create an Equitable Learning Experience Teachers Have Called a "Game Changer"

NEW YORK and PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital learning company GoGuardian has partnered with Instrument, a values-driven digital agency within the Stagwell network, to help them launch Giant Steps, a gamified digital learning experience designed to help K-12 teachers boost student collaboration and independent practice. Built by educators for educators and drawing upon GoGuardian's learning science and educational research to optimize learning outcomes, Giant Steps officially launched to all U.S. teachers on February 23, 2023. View the full case study here.

Instrument conducted full-service brand and digital services for Giant Steps, co-creating the brand identity and name, working in close partnership to help GoGuardian reach its product vision, and designing its consumer-facing website for launch. The work builds upon Instrument's track record of assisting educational organizations in serving modern students better.

How Giant Steps Provides Equitable Learning:

Visual diversity and inclusion: Students can build personalized avatars that help them feel seen and celebrated, with diverse representation, clothing, headpieces, hairstyles, and outfit choices that allow them to express themselves authentically.

Gamification: The more they learn, the more rewards they earn to level up. They're also incentivized to work in teams with their classmates, encouraging collaboration and shared goals.

Rooted in learning science: Every product detail is research-backed, designed to cultivate a growth mindset and increase motivation. Because questions aren't speed-based, students can show what they know, not how quickly they can respond.

"At Instrument, we build connected brand systems through creative and technical expertise – and it was a pleasure to roll up our sleeves to help GoGuardian create a dynamic and impactful new digital learning experience for today's K-12 students," said Katie Hilgemann, Executive Director, Brand Storytelling at Instrument. "We're thrilled to see the warm reaction from educators and students alike who are already off to the races with Giant Steps, and we're grateful to GoGuardian for their continued collaboration."

"It's been a true partnership where together we've crafted a product and brand that not only puts learners at the center but is also innovative, purposeful, and built for us to continue to grow as a company," said Kate Beihl, CMO of GoGuardian.

Giant Steps is free for all educators and students to play. For more information, please visit https://www.giantsteps.app/.

About GoGuardian

GoGuardian aims to help all learners feel ready and inspired to solve the world's greatest challenges by combining the best in learning and science technology across every part of the learning journey. Our award-winning system of educational tools, which includes Giant Steps, Pear Deck, and GoGuardian Teacher for learning engagement; Edulastic for formative assessments; TutorMe for virtual on-demand tutoring; and GoGuardian Admin and Beacon to support student safety, is purpose-built for K-12 and trusted by school leaders to promote effective teaching and equitable engagement while empowering educators to help keep students safe. Learn more at goguardian.com.

About Instrument

Instrument is a values-driven digital agency with offices in Portland, Oregon, Brooklyn, New York, and Los Angeles, California. We are a dynamic group of creative technologists and storytellers that use the power of design and technology to co-create groundbreaking work with our clients. We connect brands like never before—helping organizations reimagine the most valuable pieces of their digital ecosystem. With deep talent in the areas of Strategy, Design, Development, and Content Creation, we build modern experiences for ambitious brands.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

