STAIRCASE LAUNCHES NEW TOOLS TO FACILITATE MSR TRANSFERS

As MSR values rise, new due diligence, loan auditing and blockchain-based data sharing tools help streamline transfers

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staircase , the company building an integrated, digital infrastructure to accelerate tech-enabled mortgages, has launched three tools to facilitate the transfer of mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) between mortgage lenders, servicers, and investors. The new tools are:

Loan diligence – enables companies to automatically classify documents, extract data, apply business rules, compare to the original servicer's data tapes, and provide exception handling through an outsourcer

– enables companies to automatically classify documents, extract data, apply business rules, compare to the original servicer's data tapes, and provide exception handling through an outsourcer Automated loan auditing – identifies the value of key data elements and their location in the loan file

– identifies the value of key data elements and their location in the loan file Blockchain-based data sharing – allows companies to manage the complexity of data access and sharing between their different partners

These tools are part of Staircase's low-code marketplace which automates complex technologies and makes them self-service for the U.S. residential mortgage industry.

The rise in interest rates has prompted high demand and increased trading volumes for MSRs, which increase in value as rates go up. However, the process of preparing, exchanging, and reviewing MSRs is often costly and prone to error due to the amount of manual work that is involved.

"While interest in servicing rights has soared, there is a huge need among servicers and investors to simplify and accelerate the traditionally complicated process of exchanging MSRs," said Soofi Safavi, Staircase co-founder and CTO. "Our new tools empower mortgage servicers and investors to sell and ingest MSRs much more quickly and accurately, enabling them to maximize profits and ultimately provide a better borrower experience."

Staircase's loan diligence tools are similar to the company's Loanboarding product launched earlier this year, which uses machine learning tools to automate the ingestion of loan files and transform raw loan data into structured documents. Loanboarding automatically classifies more than 120 common loan document types, extracts 600 different loan data points, and reviews loans for exception handling and quality control.

About Staircase

Staircase is an API and low-code marketplace which automates complex technologies and makes them self-serve for the U.S. residential mortgage industry. Focused on providing automation for complicated mortgage functions, it allows for the integration and orchestration of all U.S. mortgage industry technology providers and enables all parties throughout mortgage origination, insurance, and servicing to easily communicate with zero friction. Staircase is based in Philadelphia, with employees in over 20 countries. For more information, visit www.staircase.co .

PRESS CONTACT:

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(203)260-5476

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/staircase-launches-new-tools-to-facilitate-msr-transfers-301540660.html

SOURCE Staircase