Stairwell Expands its Bench of Security Experts with Three Leadership Hires to Accelerate Company Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stairwell , a company that empowers security teams to outsmart any attacker, today announced the appointments of Shel Sharma, Vice President of Product; Siddhartha Sinha, Vice President of Engineering; and Silas Cutler, Principal Reverse Engineer. These hires follow the September announcement of Stairwell's $20 million Series A funding round and its flagship platform, Inception, the world's first platform for recursive threat hunting, detection, and response.

"These leaders bring additional power and expertise to our team," says Mike Wiacek, founder and CEO of Stairwell. "Shel's tenured experience across engineering and product management equip him to establish Inception as the platform that empowers security teams to take back the high ground. Paired with Sidd's deep technical experience to scale Inception's capabilities, we have the management expertise to deliver a truly intelligent approach to security. After working in the trenches with Silas at Google and Chronicle, I'm thrilled to join forces with him again as our Principal Reverse Engineer as we develop solutions one step ahead of today's malware threats."

Prior to Stairwell, Sharma was Senior Director of Security Product Management at Salesforce, where he was responsible for building threat detection and response systems to secure one of the world's largest SaaS environments. Sharma also led the Product Management team at McAfee, where he managed the company's network, web, and hybrid cloud security product portfolio.

"I know from experience as a security buyer that Stairwell's Inception is the platform practitioners crave because it slashes time to detection so teams can identify and mitigate compromises faster," says Sharma. "I've had the privilege of leading the development of a strong security product from the ground up, and I look forward to applying this experience to accelerating the development of critical solutions with the Stairwell team."

Sinha joins Stairwell from his role as Senior Director of Engineering at Rubrik, where he led multiple platform infrastructure teams providing distributed storage and compute for the company's applications, both on-premise and in the public cloud. Sinha has also held roles at tech powerhouses such as Google, where he built and scaled a large team of engineers, tackling engineering challenges like the storage, management, and privacy-sensitive usage of Android user data.

"Current enterprise security solutions aren't offering teams a close enough look at their own data, leaving them open for threats because they don't have visibility to the activity in their own environments," says Sinha. "Stairwell gives teams the ability to look inward to identify nefarious patterns and potential threats, and I could not be more thrilled to scale these kinds of valuable offerings as their Vice President of Engineering."

Cutler joins Stairwell after working as a Senior Security Researcher at CrowdStrike, where he analyzed malware developed by nation states and organized cybercrime groups. He is a well-known security researcher and threat analyst with a focus on malware analysis and botnet tracking. He has also held similar positions at Google, Chronicle, and Dell Secureworks.

"I've spent the past 10 years of my career researching and deconstructing major supply chain and destructive attacks, assessing why they happened and what could have been done to prevent further damage," says Cutler. "I'm ready to take this research and apply it to the work the Stairwell team is doing to stop these kinds of threats in their tracks before they cause harm."

About Stairwell

Stairwell helps organizations take back the cybersecurity high ground with solutions that attackers can't evade. Its flagship product, the Inception platform, empowers security teams to outsmart any attacker. Stairwell is comprised of security industry leaders and engineers from Google and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Accel, and Gradient Ventures. For more information, visit www.stairwell.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

