Stairwell unveils enhanced threat detection for Citrix with general availability of Stairwell for NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway appliances

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stairwell, a leading cybersecurity company redefining threat detection and response, announces the general availability of Stairwell's advanced malware detection for NetScaler ADC (formerly Citrix ADC) and NetScaler Gateway (formerly Citrix Gateway) appliances for all customers.

Built to detect new attacks on Citrix CVE-2023-3519 , and first announced at Black Hat 2023, this optimized version of Stairwell provides unmatched visibility and response on NetScaler appliances where traditional security tools often lack presence. By ingesting executable or executable-like files, the Stairwell platform performs advanced AI- and ML-supported analysis – delivering continuous and retroactive threat detection and response capabilities.

"To our knowledge, we're the first and only threat detection platform to run directly on these important – and frequently attacked – appliances," said Eric Foster, Stairwell's VP of Business Development. "We're providing unprecedented visibility into known and unknown threats and vulnerabilities that put organizations at risk."

Stairwell's protection of environments running NetScaler ADC and Gateway appliances marks a significant step forward for organizations across industries who understand the need to safeguard all aspects of their operations.

"Edge devices like these have been a target for quite some time. Threat activity has been ramping up over the past several years due to attackers knowing there is often a lack of visibility for these systems by security teams," said Justin Elze, CTO at TrustedSec. "These devices were often seen as 'secure enough' to allow them to be exposed directly to the internet because they originally had a limited internet-facing footprint; unfortunately, this has been proven wrong by identified exploits and attacks continually being observed over the last few years."

