|
07.01.2020 15:22:00
Stakeholder engagement session on tax measures to support Canadian journalism
OTTAWA, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As announced on December 20, 2019, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will hold a teleconference for stakeholders to discuss the recently published Guidance on the income tax measures to support journalism. The teleconference will be held on Tuesday, January 14th, from 11 a.m to 12 p.m (EDT).
The CRA looks forward to answering questions and receiving comments on the subject matter set out in the Guidance from interested journalism industry stakeholders.
Those wishing to participate are asked to register online by 4 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, January 10. Details will be emailed to all who have registered prior to the teleconference.
