Stamus Networks Appoints Vice President, Customer Solutions

Seasoned professional to lead technical customer engagements

INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, is pleased to announce the promotion of Phil Owens to Vice President, Customer Solutions.

Phil joined the Stamus Networks team two years ago as the director of systems engineering, responsible for technical consultation and support. During his time at Stamus, he has played an integral role in establishing technical support procedures and has been a vital member of the company's strategy steering committee.

"Stamus Networks is an emerging player in the network detection and response (NDR) market, and we are poised for significant growth this year," noted Ken Gramley, CEO at Stamus Networks. "Phil's background in general IT, networking, and cyber security gives him a thorough understanding of the challenges our enterprise customers face as they seek to implement best practices for the security of their organizations."

Gramley continued, "Phil's ability to effectively communicate and guide security teams through the design, implementation, and training process has enabled our customers to maximize their deployments and channel their insights into our product roadmap. We are excited to see him transition into this new role."

With over 25 years' experience working in systems engineering and product management at various technology organizations, Phil has become a trusted advisor to several fortune 500 companies and numerous smaller organizations. In his new role he will be responsible for leading the company's customer solutions team, focused on helping customers assess their network security needs and select the best solutions for detecting and responding to critical threats.

During his career, Phil has been a key early contributor to several very successful cyber security software products. He has held positions at established companies RSA Security, AT&T, and IBM, and he has demonstrated success with start-ups such as Sunbelt Software, a software security and management software company.

"I'm excited about this next phase for Stamus Networks," Owens said. "We are anticipating tremendous growth this year, and we expect to expand our customer success programs." He continued, "Stamus is on track to become a leader in the NDR market and I'm looking forward to helping customers maximize the value of their Stamus Networks solutions."

About Stamus Networks:

Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As organizations face threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender's job easier and more impactful. A global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams know more, respond sooner and mitigate their risk with insights gathered from cloud and on-premise network activity. Our solutions are advanced network detection and response systems that expose serious and imminent threats to critical assets and empower rapid response. For more information visit: stamus-networks.com.

