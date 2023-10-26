Stand Together Foundation Announces 2023 Nonprofit Partners to Receive Three Year, $300,000 Impact Grant to Scale Bottom-Up Solutions to End Poverty

Catalyst Impact Grant Program enables the most effective nonprofits in the country to accelerate their impact and transform how society thinks about ending poverty in America

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Together Foundation, a philanthropic organization committed to breaking the cycle of poverty and transforming communities in America, today announced the addition of 25 nonprofits to its highly selective Catalyst Impact Grant Program to accelerate their impact and transform how society thinks about ending poverty in America.

Program participants will receive Principle Based Management™ coaching and consulting and a grant for as much as $300,000 over three years to grow their impact. This grant program is part of a $30 millioninitiative to support 100 nonprofits fighting poverty by 2025. Each organization will also receive access to and participate in a new customer-first measurement approach Stand Together Foundation has created to understand and differentiate their impact.

To date, 50 Catalyst Impact Partners have been identified and selected through Stand Together Foundation's flagship Catalyst Program to take their efforts to the next level. This select group has demonstrated a commitment to bottom-up empowerment rather than top-down control to advance new and better approaches to breaking cycles of poverty across the country.

"We are excited to welcome our newest cohort of Catalyst Impact Partners who have consistently exemplified our principles in action," said Evan Feinberg, executive director at Stand Together Foundation. "From personal and academic support for families to health care to strengthening cross-cultural communities and beyond, these leading nonprofits are transforming philanthropy and how we tackle poverty in America. We look forward to deepening our partnership and amplifying their unique approach to truly empower people to realize their full potential."

Impact Partners will be expected to:

Build the movement toward empowerment . Reject one-size-fits-all and pioneer a future driven by empowerment among philanthropists and nonprofits.

. Reject one-size-fits-all and pioneer a future driven by empowerment among philanthropists and nonprofits. Advance a vision and management culture that empowers rather than controls. Impact Partners will focus on leveraging Principle Based Management (PBM) to empower their employees to empower the people they serve. PBM provides a holistic approach to making decisions, solving problems, and creating value for individuals and society.

Impact Partners will focus on leveraging Principle Based Management (PBM) to empower their employees to empower the people they serve. PBM provides a holistic approach to making decisions, solving problems, and creating value for individuals and society. Model a "customer-first" impact vision. Impact Partners will participate in Stand Together Foundation's pioneering measurement approach to understand impact through customer feedback.

Click here to view full list of 2023 Catalyst Impact Partners. Click here to learn more about the program.

About Stand Together Foundation

Stand Together Foundation is committed to breaking the cycle of poverty in America by driving change from within communities. We are building a community of social entrepreneurs who believe in people, work from the bottom up, and unite with anyone to do right. Since 2016, we have committed over $180 million and counting to fuel the innovation of nonprofits throughout the country to build stronger, safer communities where all people can learn, contribute, and realize their full potential. Our goal is to help nonprofit leaders maximize their impact to transform more lives – breaking cycles of poverty. Learn more at StandTogetherFoundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stand-together-foundation-announces-2023-nonprofit-partners-to-receive-three-year-300-000-impact-grant-to-scale-bottom-up-solutions-to-end-poverty-301967991.html

SOURCE Stand Together Foundation