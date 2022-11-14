STAND UP TO CANCER LAUNCHES NEW RADIO PSA WITH JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS TO ENCOURAGE LUNG CANCER SCREENING

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) announced today the launch of a new public service announcement (PSA) campaign in partnership with Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. The PSA aims to raise awareness in Black and Hispanic communities about small cell lung cancer and encourage listeners to learn about screening options. The radio PSA campaign launches nationally today in both English and Spanish.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States and affects some communities more severely than others. Small cell lung cancer is a fast-growing type of lung cancer commonly caused by smoking; however, it often affects non-smokers who have been exposed to secondhand smoke, radon, air pollution, or other factors. When small cell lung cancer is detected early, before it has spread, patients benefit from more treatment options that can significantly increase survival rates. Black Americans are 18% less likely to be diagnosed early and Latinos are 16% less likely, compared to white Americans. This PSA campaign aims to generate awareness in these communities about the need for regular lung cancer screenings, with a goal of early detection and diagnosis to have the best opportunity for optimal treatment outcomes.

"This PSA campaign is an important component of our efforts to improve cancer health equity to ensure diverse patient populations have equal access to health care and important cancer treatments," said Russell Chew, president and CEO of Stand Up To Cancer. "Additionally, we are incredibly thankful to Jazz Pharmaceuticals for the company's support of SU2C's Catalyst program, including research to investigate potential new treatments for non-small cell lung cancer."

"Jazz is committed to transforming the lives of patients and their families, and our collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer on this PSA campaign aims to spread awareness of small cell lung cancer and encourage early screening. Early detection and diagnosis is essential to give people with small cell lung cancer the opportunity of improved outcomes, especially in minority communities," said Kelvin Tan MB BCh, MRCPCH, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Stand Up To Cancer recently announced the funding of three SU2C Catalyst® research projects with support from Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The first is the SU2C Catalyst LiFFT Study, which will explore the safety and efficacy of lurbinectedin in Adolescent and Young Adult Ewing sarcomas. The second is the SU2C Catalyst Lung Cancer Combination Therapeutics Team, which will use pre-clinical models to identify which existing targeted therapeutic agents, when combined with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals compound JZP815, may lead to testing in patients with KRAS-mutated non-small cell lung cancer to improve their outcomes. The last project, the Digital Ethnography Study, uses an innovative methodology to analyze web-based conversations about barriers to lung cancer treatment and participation in clinical trials in underserved patient populations including different racial and ethnic populations. These efforts are part of SU2C's Health Equity Initiative, which aims to decrease disparities in cancer care and works towards making every cancer patient a long-term survivor.

The radio PSA was developed by SU2C with radio mixing by Tono Studios.

To learn more about this PSA, visit StandUpToCancer.org/Lung.

About Stand Up To Cancer

Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C, a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders who utilize these communities' resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, to increase awareness about cancer prevention, and to highlight progress being made in the fight against the disease. As of July 2022, more than 3,000 scientists representing more than 210 institutions are involved in SU2C-funded research projects.

Under the direction of our Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Nobel laureate Phillip A. Sharp, PhD, SU2C conducts rigorous competitive review processes to identify the best research proposals to recommend for funding, oversee grants administration, and ensure collaboration across research programs.

Current members of the SU2C Founders and Advisors Committee (FAC) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, and Ellen Ziffren. The late Laura Ziskin and the late Noreen Fraser are also co-founders. Russell Chew serves as SU2C's president and CEO.

For more information, visit StandUpToCancer.org, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases—often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early-to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

SOURCE Stand Up To Cancer