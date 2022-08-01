STAND WITH AMY'S KITCHEN WORKERS FIRED FOR THEIR UNIONIZATION EFFORTS. COME OUT IN SUPPORT OF OUR COMMUNITY!

Amy's Kitchen announced days ago that 300 workers will be losing their jobs. The closure was announced just before the workers formalized their intent to unionize.

SAN JOSÉ, CA—Amy's Kitchen announced last week it will be closing down its San José location , which was in the process of unionizing with UNITE HERE.

Food Empowerment Project and UNITE HERE will be holding a rally in support of Amy's Kitchen workers on August 2nd at 10AM in San José, CA. (For rally address, please email Natascha Uhlman at natascha@foodispower.org).

Amy's Kitchen has faced national scrutiny for its treatment of workers over the past year. Workers cite widespread injuries, blocked fire exits, and a lack of access to clean water and bathroom breaks. "Workers are ignored, shamed, or retaliated against when they do use the restroom," a January complaint stated.

Amy's Kitchen has retained the services of Quest Consulting, a notorious union busting firm. 300 workers are being laid off.

A coalition of unions and community groups will be attending in solidarity to hear the workers speak. Assemblymember Ash Kalra will be speaking, as will representatives from UNITE HERE, Food Empowerment Project, and the Teamsters.

Amy's Kitchen workers will be available for interviews at the rally.

