(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Standard BioTools (LAB) will implement a 1-for-35 reverse stock split on November 30, 2026, ahead of its planned merger with Treeline Biosciences.

The split was approved by shareholders on November 19, with the final ratio agreed upon by both companies and approved by the Board.

LAB shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Nasdaq that day.

After the merger closes, the combined company will operate as Treeline Biosciences, with its shares expected to trade under the ticker TRLN on the trading day after the merger becomes effective.

Every 35 Standard BioTools shares will be combined into one share. The number of authorized shares and the par value will remain unchanged.

Stock options and restricted stock units will be adjusted proportionately. No fractional shares will be issued; shareholders entitled to fractions will receive cash instead.

The new CUSIP number will be 34385P 207, and approximately 11.3 million shares are expected to remain outstanding after the split.

On Nasdaq, the shares are trading 11.77 percent down at $0.5649.