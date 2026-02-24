24.02.2026 07:00:26

Standard Chartered FY25 Profit Climbs, Net Interest Income Down

(RTTNews) - British lending major Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Tuesday higher profit in fiscal 2025, despite weak net interest income.

In Hong Kong, the shares were trading at HK$193.500, up 0.78 percent.

In the year, profit before taxation stood at $6.96 billion, up from $6.01 billion in the previous year. Profit attributable to Parent company shareholders reached $5.09 billion, compared to $4.05 billion in the prior period. Earnings per ordinary share were 189.6 cents, up from 137.7 cents last year.

Meanwhile, interest income for the year was $24.55 billion, down from $27.86 billion in the prior year. Net interest income totaled $5.96 billion, a decrease from $6.37 billion in the previous fiscal year.

In the year, Net fee and commission income as well as net trading income increased from the prior year.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final ordinary equity share dividend of 49 cents per share for 2025. The dividend will be payable on May 14 to shareholders on the UK and Hong Kong register of members as of the close of business on March 20. Shareholders can opt to receive the dividend in pounds sterling, Hong Kong dollars, or US dollars.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:01 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vorbörslich schwächer -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag vorbörslich nach, während der deutsche Leitindex eher seitwärts tendiert. Die asiatischen Börse schlagen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen