18.05.2026 08:04:46

Standard Chartered Names Manus Costello Permanent CFO, Tanuj Kapilashrami Group COO

(RTTNews) - Standard Chartered PLC, (SCBFF.PK, STAN.L, STAC.L, 2888.HK), a British multinational banking and financial services company, on Monday announced the appointment of Manus Costello, as Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director succeeding De Giorgi.

De Giorgi had resigned in February 2026 after nearly three years as Group finance chief. He left to join Apollo as head of EMEA region.

Pete Burrill was appointed as interim Group CFO from early February.

Costello assumes the role of interim GCFO with immediate effect and will be based in London.

Costello joined Standard Chartered in April 2024 as Global Head of Investor Relations. He brings 25 years' experience in equity research, including as a founding partner and Global Head of Research at Autonomous.

Prior to that, Costello was at Merrill Lynch for 10 years in equity research based in London and New York.

The Company also announced Tanuj Kapilashrami as Group Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Kapilashrami joined Standard Chartered in 2017 and has been a member of the Group Management Team since 2021, who is now moving from Chief Strategy & Talent Officer into the newly defined COO role.

On the HKSE, shares of Standard Chartered were losing 1.82 percent, changing hands at HK$194.400

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20
17.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
16.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.05.26 KW 20: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
15.05.26 KW 20: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt verbucht am Montag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich seitwärts. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenstart schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen