Standard Chartered Names Manus Costello Permanent CFO, Tanuj Kapilashrami Group COO

(RTTNews) - Standard Chartered PLC, (SCBFF.PK, STAN.L, STAC.L, 2888.HK), a British multinational banking and financial services company, on Monday announced the appointment of Manus Costello, as Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director succeeding De Giorgi.

De Giorgi had resigned in February 2026 after nearly three years as Group finance chief. He left to join Apollo as head of EMEA region.

Pete Burrill was appointed as interim Group CFO from early February.

Costello assumes the role of interim GCFO with immediate effect and will be based in London.

Costello joined Standard Chartered in April 2024 as Global Head of Investor Relations. He brings 25 years' experience in equity research, including as a founding partner and Global Head of Research at Autonomous.

Prior to that, Costello was at Merrill Lynch for 10 years in equity research based in London and New York.

The Company also announced Tanuj Kapilashrami as Group Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Kapilashrami joined Standard Chartered in 2017 and has been a member of the Group Management Team since 2021, who is now moving from Chief Strategy & Talent Officer into the newly defined COO role.

On the HKSE, shares of Standard Chartered were losing 1.82 percent, changing hands at HK$194.400