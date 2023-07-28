|
28.07.2023 07:14:05
Standard Chartered Q2 Profit Climbs, Plans $1 Bln Share Buyback; Lifts FY23 Income View
(RTTNews) - British bank Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Friday that its second-quarter profit before taxation grew 18 percent to $1.52 billion from last year's $1.28 billion.
Profit for the year was $1.04 billion, up 15 percent from $909 million a year ago.
Underlying profit before tax was $1.60 billion, compared to $1.26 billion last year. Underlying earnings per share were 37.3 US cents, compared to 26.6 US cents a year earlier.
Income went up 20 percent from last year to $4.6 billion. The growth was 24 percent at constant currency. Net interest income grew 33 percent. Underlying net interest income grew 29 percent to $2.44 billion.
Further, the company announced its plan to return a further $1 billion to shareholders through a new share buy-back.
Looking ahead, the company upgraded its 2023 guidance for income, which is now expected to increase in the 12-14 percent range at constant currency rates.
The company previously expected income to increase by around 10 percent, the top end of the 8-10 per cent range at constant currency in 2023 and in the 8-10 per cent range at constant currency in 2024.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.