Standard Chartered Q3 Results Climb, Lifts FY26 Outlook; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - British lending major Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L, 2888.HK) reported Wednesday higher profit in its third quarter, driven by higher operating income with stronger operational performance across its divisions.

Further, the firm raised its fiscal 2026 outlook.

In Hong Kong, the shares were trading 2.45% higher at HK$209.200.

In the third quarter, profit before taxation increased 27% to $2.25 billion from $1.77 billion last year.

Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 46% to $1.50 billion from prior year's $1.03 billion, while earnings per share climbed 55% to 67.0 cents from 43.2 cents a year ago.

The international banking and financial services firm saw operating income reach $5.78 billion, up 13% from $5.11 billion last year. The growth was 14% at constant currency.

Adjusted net interest income totaled $2.976 billion, 8% higher than last year, mainly with higher volumes.

Adjusted non-interest income came in at $2.815 billion, up 19%, driven by strong momentum in Wealth Solutions and Global Markets divisions.

Further, Standard Chartered revised its 2026 guidance, now expecting operating income growth year-on-year to exceed the 5% to 7% growth range at constant currency and excluding notable items. Net interest income is anticipated to rise around 4% year-on-year at constant currency.

The company expects to deliver a return on tangible equity of approximately 14% in 2026.

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