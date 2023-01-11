|
11.01.2023 09:15:08
Standard Chartered To Explore Alternatives For Aviation Finance Business
(RTTNews) - Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) said it plans to explore alternatives for the future ownership of its aviation finance business. The aviation finance unit represents around 2 percent of total Group income.
Simon Cooper, CEO of Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking and Europe & Americas at Standard Chartered, said: "We believe that a new owner can drive the next phase of growth whilst we continue to focus on our commitment to improve shareholder returns and delivering on our 2024 targets."
