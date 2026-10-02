Standard Dental Labs Acquires Dr. Tooth, LLC

(RTTNews) - On Friday, Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) announced that it acquired substantially all operating assets of Dr. Tooth, LLC, also known as Sheen Dental Laboratory and Hansen Incarnati, effective October 2, 2026.

The acquisition expands SDL's customer base and supports its strategy of consolidating Florida dental laboratories into regional production facilities.

The acquired business is expected to add just over $800,000 in annualized revenue, bringing SDL's estimated annualized revenue base to more than $1.6 million, nearly double its previous estimate. These figures are based on current operations and are not a forecast for 2026 revenue.

SDL plans to move production from China to its Sarasota, Florida facility to improve quality control, communication with dentists, customer retention, and facility utilization. The Company believes the acquired business could eventually generate more than $1.1 million in annualized revenue, depending on customer retention, recovering former customers, and a successful production transition.

The existing Dr. Tooth management team, including Denis Thaxton and Gavin White, will join SDL's management. The acquisition was structured as an asset purchase using a combination of cash and SDL common stock, with performance conditions tied to retained customer revenue.

On the OTC Markets OTCQB, the shares were trading at $0.0640 with no stock movement