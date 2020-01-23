Standard Fish Offers Fresh Fish Delivery + Nationwide Shipping = A Lot of Satisfied Customers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Fish (standardfish.com) is making a big splash in the media. Recently, CEO Erik Rosini and Marketing and Sales Manager Daniel Ragsdale were featured on the cover of Total Prestige magazine. An accompanying article details the company's unique business model as it brings fresh seafood "From the Sea Straight to the Door."

SalmonBusiness.com and SeafoodSource.com also ran articles on the company as a way of introducing it to the public. The online on-demand seafood delivery service has been available in parts of California for months. A recent announcement from Rosini alerted customers to the possibility of a greater home delivery area as well as nationwide shipping services. Although the company has been in business since 1999, it has only been selling to the public this year.

Eighty percent of the company's business comes from wholesalers. Twenty percent comes from home delivery services to individuals and families looking for something delicious to eat from the sea. Shellfish wasn't available for a long time until customers showed interest in it.

Rosini's decision to include shrimp, king crab, and mussels was due to customer demand. The CEO explained it to SalmonBusiness.com, where he said:

"You have to re-invent the wheel every day. You can't sit back and think your business model from 1999 is going to thrive when we're in 2019. It's not going to happen. The online avenue has been tapped into. The internet is large; there are a lot of people who don't want to go shop in-store for seafood. They would love to go online and have fresh seafood end up at their door in 24 hours. People don't want to leave their house. If they have a choice to do everything from a computer, they will do it."

Being able to get fresh seafood to customers via delivery services takes little time. The challenge is setting up nationwide delivery. Standard Fish is continually working on perfecting the process. The company's goal is to provide the best service possible to people throughout the United States, not just its delivery area in California.

Interested parties should stay tuned for more information about extended delivery coverage and shipping to all 50 states. The company is offering new services soon, making 2020 an exciting year for new customers and new possibilities. Proving that it has fulfilled a niche, Standard Fish remains popular because it sells a wide variety of seafood in one convenient location online.

The company's ongoing commitment to serving its customers well remains strong. Nationwide delivery makes it possible for more people to enjoy tastes from the sea regularly. To learn more about the company and its online catalog of items to choose from, visit https://www.standardfish.com. Direct all questions about ordering to orders@standardfish.com. The company addresses inquiries by phone, too, at (310) 241-0016.

