Standard Motor Products Aktie

Standard Motor Products für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855022 / ISIN: US8536661056

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04.08.2026 15:32:09

Standard Motor Products Backs Annual Adj. EBITDA, Sales Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP), an automotive parts maker and distributor, on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual sales and adjusted EBITDA growth outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company still expects sales growth to be in the low to mid-single digit range driven by tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continued momentum in the company's European business, and a recovery in Engineered Solutions.

For fiscal 2026, SMP still anticipates adjusted EBITDA to improve 11% to 12%.

For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded adjusted EBITDA of 201 million, with revenue of $1.8 billion.

In addition, the board will pay a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on September 1 to the stockholders of record as of August 14.

SMP was down by 2.99% at $37.62 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) 35,60 5,95% Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)

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