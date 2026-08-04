Standard Motor Products Aktie
WKN: 855022 / ISIN: US8536661056
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04.08.2026 14:44:37
Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Income
(RTTNews) - Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $30.37 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $25.24 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Standard Motor Products, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.9 million or $1.40 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $501.60 million from $493.85 million last year.
Standard Motor Products, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $30.37 Mln. vs. $25.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $501.60 Mln vs. $493.85 Mln last year.
Non-GAAP Values are from continuing operations
Our outlook for the full year of 2026 reaffirms our expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range
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