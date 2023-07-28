28.07.2023 05:47:00

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, before the opening of the stock market.

(PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.)

Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.  This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP 2Q 2023 Earnings Webcast link.  Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-274-8461 (domestic) or 203-518-9814 (international).  Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call.  For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.  The playback number is 888-562-0905 (domestic) or 402-220-7347 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-second-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-301888022.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

