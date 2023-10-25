|
25.10.2023 21:00:00
Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023, on Friday, October 27, 2023, before the opening of the stock market.
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 27, 2023. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP 3Q 2023 Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-245-3047 (domestic) or 203-518-9783 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 888-269-5331 (domestic) or 402-220-7327 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.
