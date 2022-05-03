+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 15:00:35

Standard Motor Products Q1 Adj. Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) reported that, excluding non-operational gains and losses, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 were $20.6 million or $0.92 per share, compared to $22.2 million or $0.97 per share, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Earnings from continuing operations were $20.6 million or $0.91 per share, compared to $22.2 million or $0.97 per share, prior year.

Net sales for the first quarter were $322.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $276.6 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $304.3 million in revenue.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) 40,60 0,00% Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien -- Hang Seng verliert
In Asien sind weiterhin die meisten Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen, in Hongkong geht es aber nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen