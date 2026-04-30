Standard Motor Products Aktie

Standard Motor Products für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855022 / ISIN: US8536661056

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30.04.2026 15:02:24

Standard Motor Products Reaffirms FY26 Sales Growth Outlook; Stock Up 3% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reaffirmed its expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range.

The is driven by ongoing tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continuing momentum in European business, and an ongoing recovery in Engineered Solutions, offset by a lapping of both tariff pricing and the benefits of stronger currency conversion.

The Board of Directors has also approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on June 1, 2026, to stockholders of record on May 15, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, SMP is trading on the NYSE at $37.99, up $1.09 or 2.95 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) 32,00 1,27% Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)

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