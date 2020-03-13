Standard Motor Products to Award $20,000 During Blue Streak 'Better Then, Better Now' Automotive Scholarship Contest

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announces the return of its Blue Streak® 'Better Then, Better Now' Automotive Scholarship. Running through May 31, 2020, the competition will present four up-and-coming automotive students with a $5,000 scholarship each. For more information, watch the promotional video on youtube.com/StandardBrandParts.

Students can enter by visiting BlueStreakScholarship.com, completing an online questionnaire, and submitting a recent photo of themselves. Judges will evaluate all entries based on relevance, creativity, and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry. The program is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Eligible entrants must be at least 18 years of age who are currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two-or four-year College, University or post-high school educational program. Complete rules and competition information can be found at BlueStreakScholarship.com.

"We're excited to announce the return of our Blue Streak 'Better Then, Better Now' Scholarship which helps support future technicians. SMP is committed to reward hard-working students who are pursuing a career in the automotive industry," says Jack Ramsey, Vice President Engine Management Marketing & Sales, SMP.

About Blue Streak® by Standard®

Since its introduction in 1934, the Blue Streak® brand has been known for premium quality. Featuring heavier-duty ignition coils, the Blue Streak® line will be expanding in 2020 to include VVT solenoids and sprockets, and blower motor resistor kits. Engineered for superior performance and durability, every Blue Streak® part is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

