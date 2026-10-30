Standard Motor Products Aktie
WKN: 855022 / ISIN: US8536661056
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30.10.2026 15:01:25
Standard Motor Swings To Profit In Q3, Reiterates FY26 Sales Growth View; Shares Up
(RTTNews) - Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP), an automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, on Friday reported a return to profit for the third quarter of 2026, from a loss in the prior year quarter. Further the firm reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook.
Folllowing the announcement, the shares were trading 10.90 percent higher at $42.42 on the New York Stock Exchange.
For the third quarter, net earnings attributable to SMP were $14.15 million or $0.62 per share, compared with a loss of $4.34 million or $0.19 in the prior-year quarter.
Earnings from continuing operations increased to $32.6 million or $1.42 per share, from $29.8 million or $1.32 per in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose to $35.3 million or $1.54 per share from $30.6 million or $1.36 per share in the previous year quarter.
Operating income was $50.149 million, compared with $47.636 million a year earlier.
Adjusted EBITDA increased to $66.6 million from $61.7 million in the year-ago quarter, driven primarily by solid performance across the Vehicle Control and Nissens segments.
Net sales rose to $507.8 million from $498.8 million a year earlier.
Adjusted net sales, excluding the estimated pass-through impact of tariff refunds, rose to $512.9 million from $498.8 million in the previous year quarter.
Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company now expects sales growth in the low- to mid-single-digit range and an adjusted EBITDA of 11 to 12 percent.
Additionally, the board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on December 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on November 16, 2026.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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Nachrichten zu Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP)
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29.10.26
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