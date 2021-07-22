|
22.07.2021 15:24:00
Standex Declares 228th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend
SALEM, N.H., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, which is payable August 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 2, 2021.
The dividend is the Company's 228th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.
About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standex-declares-228th-consecutive-quarterly-dividend-301339514.html
SOURCE Standex International Corporation
Nachrichten zu Standex International CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Standex International CorpShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Standex International CorpShs
|91,88
|1,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen vor stabilem Start -- ATX zieht kräftig an -- DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - kein Handel in Japan
An der Wall Street werden kaum Veränderungen erwartet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich am Donnerstag fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag freundlich.