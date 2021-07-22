+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
22.07.2021 15:24:00

Standex Declares 228th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

SALEM, N.H., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, which is payable August 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 2, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Standex International Corp...)

The dividend is the Company's 228th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standex-declares-228th-consecutive-quarterly-dividend-301339514.html

SOURCE Standex International Corporation

Nachrichten zu Standex International CorpShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Standex International CorpShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Standex International CorpShs 91,88 1,39% Standex International CorpShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen vor stabilem Start -- ATX zieht kräftig an -- DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - kein Handel in Japan
An der Wall Street werden kaum Veränderungen erwartet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich am Donnerstag fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen