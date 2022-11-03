03.11.2022 21:36:17

Standex International Corp Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18.27 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $15.82 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $19.08 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $180.60 million from $175.61 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $18.27 Mln. vs. $15.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q1): $180.60 Mln vs. $175.61 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Standex International CorpShsmehr Nachrichten