Standex International Corp Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $14.98 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $11.38 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $17.64 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $185.71 million from $156.28 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $14.98 Mln. vs. $11.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.24 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q2): $185.71 Mln vs. $156.28 Mln last year.