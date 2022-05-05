|
05.05.2022 22:44:03
Standex International Corp Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $17.32 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $1.43 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $189.3 million from $172.2 million last year.
Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $17.32 Mln. vs. $1.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q3): $189.3 Mln vs. $172.2 Mln last year.
