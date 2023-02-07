Standout Leader in Vendor Satisfaction, isolved Begins Its 2023 Customer Roadshow Series with More Than 60 Stops Planned Nationwide

The Company Continues to Meet Customers Where They Are – In Person and Digitally

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year marked with continuing mass turnover (49 percent of full-time employees say they'll explore their options this year) and ever-increasing compliance challenges, human resource (HR) professionals want more from the human capital management (HCM) system they use, and the experience they get from their HCM vendor. According to Sapient Insights Group's 25th Annual HR Systems Survey, there is a 10 percent year-over-year decline in average vendor satisfaction scores from respondents. In the same report, isolved secured the highest scores in both user experience and vendor satisfaction across all vendors represented. As part of its award-winning customer experience, isolved begins its Customer Roadshow series today with over 60 stops planned either directly or alongside isolved's administrative services organization (ASO), insurance broker and professional employer organization (PEO) partners.

What began in 2022 with some 20 stops, isolved's in-person Customer Roadshows have quickly complemented its top-rated customer success programs and extensive digital options to access peer-to-peer advice, learning curricula, network opportunities, and expert guidance including the isolved People Heroes Community, isolved People Heroes University, and the isolved webinar center and content library.

"The goal of the isolved Customer Roadshow series is simple – to meet People Heroes where they are and make the biggest positive impact for as many as possible at each stop," said Lina Tonk, Chief Marketing Officer of isolved. "The agenda this year is all new and jam-packed with tangible resources, real-world stories, research findings, and roadmaps for software and service. By the end of each event, customers will know what their 'next-best step' is to solve for their top challenges. That's what it's about – practical guidance they can really use and fast – and we are thrilled to kick things off in hour hometown of Charlotte, NC."

At each of the over 60 planned Roadshows, attendees will have direct access to isolved personnel including support staff, customer success managers, account managers, marketing, product and even executive leadership.

"I was so happy that I got to attend the 2022 Roadshow in Greenville, SC," said Lisa Corrigan, HR Administration Assistant at Mountainview Nursing Home. "I loved the presentations by the isolved team. They made all the topics entertaining and informative. It was awesome meeting up with other isolved customers and trading ideas, perspectives and experiences. I enjoyed the experience so much that I have already signed up for a 2023 Roadshow. My recommendation is that all isolved customers attend one of the Roadshows."

This year's agenda includes:

Resource-Rich Presentations and Materials

From the latest research on what peers are planning and prioritizing to what resources are available to customers (exclusively), the 2023 roadshows offer countless resources to ensure customers are using isolved People Cloud ™ to its fullest potential and that they have the information they need.

How to Build an Employee Experience Roadmap

Presenters walk attendees through what "next-best steps" fellow isolved customers (and People Heroes) have taken to optimize their people programs and processes – freeing hours of time to focus on more strategic initiatives. And they help attendees define their next-best step too, through ideas, examples and practical models.

Customer Examples Galore

How are fellow customers getting a return on investment (ROI) from isolved? How are they reducing the time it takes to do a wide variety of HR tasks? How are they reducing risk and maximizing efficiencies? Presenters have real-world stories to share with People Heroes.

On-Site Support

isolved encourages customers to bring their questions, because customer success and direct account managers are on-site to chat.

Topics Covered:

HCM Maturity Model

Customer Case Studies

Third-Annual Survey of 500 HR leaders

Third-Annual Survey of 1,000 Full-Time Employees

isolved People Heroes Community

isolved People Heroes University

isolved People Cloud Demo

isolved People Cloud Overview

isolved HR Services Overview

isolved customers can register for free for any upcoming isolved Customer roadshow here with more cities and dates to be announced soon.

About isolved

isolved is an employee experience leader, providing intuitive, people-first HCM technology. Our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than five million employees and 145,000 employers across all 50 States — who use them every day to boost performance, increase productivity, and accelerate results while reducing risk. Our HCM platform, isolved People Cloud, intelligently connects and manages the employee journey across talent acquisition, HR, payroll & benefits, workforce management and talent management functions. No matter the industry, we help high-growth organizations employ, enable and empower their workforce by transforming employee experience for a better today and a better tomorrow.

