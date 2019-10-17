Stanford College working with the SMILEUP App set to change education tech

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By Tony Hicks:

Education is frequently about toeing a line. Children learn to show up, take instruction, and have faith their teachers – about whom they know little - will teach them what they need to know.

SMILEUP combines a mobile-based question application for students with a management application for teachers. Students can create multiple-choice questions with their mobile phones and share them with their classmates and teachers during class.

Tony Hicks says, "There's a lack of fun and personal investment for kids when it comes to school. Past education models have largely been, ironically, about what they weren't about – "mindless" TV, video games, loitering, getting in trouble, etc. At times it was about spinning a positive out of not indulging in negatives. Which isn't progress. It's stagnation."

The Application will be released this coming November. Stanford Smile is already live on the Stanford Smile Edu site.

President and CEO Ryan Byun got his degree in education from the University of Seoul in 1995 and immediately went to work with children, teaching and administering cutting edge educational programs at all levels before taking his passion into the private realm, where fewer obstacles and less bureaucracy can bar innovation. He taught at multiple private academies and led planning and strategy at South Korea's CMS (Creative Math & Science) Education. He's worked extensively in research and development and is a teacher of teachers, certified in teaching "thinking power" to CMS instructors. He's fluent in subjects ranging from astronomy and psychology to philosophy, law, and business management. And, as the father of three, he also understands the value of parental buy-in, as the other vital side of guiding tomorrow's thinkers.

David Yi is chairman of SMILEUP's board. An aspiring K-Pop star by night and education champion by day, David helps integrate SMILEUP into classrooms, with an emphasis on the Bay Area's Tri-Valley area, where he lives with his wife.

Steven Kang oversees SMILEUP's successful technology development and school roll-out. A San Francisco resident, Steven is originally from South Korea and is a successful entrepreneur and former director at Samsung Electronics. He's a foodie who loves traveling when he's not managing teams on either side of the Pacific.

