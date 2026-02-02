Aware Aktie
Stanich Group Sells $5 Million of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
On Jan. 22, 2026, Stanich Group LLC reported in an SEC filing that it sold out its entire position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $5.56 million, based on the average price for the quarter.According to a Jan. 22, 2026, SEC filing, Stanich Group LLC eliminated its holding of 235,868 shares in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.56 million, calculated using the quarter’s average price. The fund reported a $5.56 million decrease in the quarter-end value of its SUSC stake, which includes both trading and price effects.iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) offers institutional and individual investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds screened for ESG factors. The fund aims to deliver stable income and moderate total return while integrating responsible investment principles. Its scale and disciplined index-tracking methodology provide efficient access to the ESG segment of the U.S. corporate bond market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aware Inc.
Analysen zu Aware Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aware Inc.
|1,78
|-1,66%
