Stanley Black & Decker Aktie
WKN DE: A1CTQA / ISIN: US8545021011
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12.08.2026 14:11:54
Stanley Black & Decker To Invest $1 Bln In U.S. Through 2028 To Advance Innovation
(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) announced Wednesday an investment of $1 billion in the U.S. through 2028 to advance innovation, develop next-generation tools and solutions, and increase access to training opportunities to expand the skilled trades workforce.
Of the $1 billion, approximately 50% will go to research and development to accelerate the creation of next-generation tools and breakthrough solutions for trades professionals.
The other 50% will support capital expenditures and long-term investments to further strengthen its U.S. manufacturing footprint and support new product development.
In addition, Stanley Black & Decker has committed to investing $60 million through its DEWALT Grow the Trades initiative through 2030 - of which $27 million has already been deployed - to expand training programs and open new pathways to rewarding careers in the skilled trades.
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