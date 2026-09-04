Stanley Black & Decker Aktie

Stanley Black & Decker für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CTQA / ISIN: US8545021011

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.09.2026 23:27:49

Stanley Black & Decker To Sell Excel Industries To Bad Boy Mowers

(RTTNews) - Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) announced a definitive agreement to sell its Excel Industries business to Bad Boy Mowers.

Excel, primarily comprising professional-grade, gas-powered ride-on and zero-turn mowers sold under the Hustler brand, is expected to generate approximately $300 million in fiscal 2026 revenue.

Stanley Black & Decker said the transaction will unlock shareholder value while allowing the company to concentrate its Outdoor business on brands including Cub Cadet, DEWALT, Craftsman, Troy-Bilt and BLACK+DECKER.

The company said it remains focused on growth opportunities in electric outdoor products as well as high-performance residential ride-on and zero-turn mowers, with plans to drive organic growth and margin expansion.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. Stanley Black & Decker does not expect the deal to be dilutive to adjusted earnings per share.

Until closing, Excel's results will remain in continuing operations and will not be reclassified as discontinued operations.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stanley Black & Decker Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stanley Black & Decker Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stanley Black & Decker Inc 83,80 1,11% Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.09.26 NVIDIA-Investments im Check: Diese Aktien hielt der KI-Gigant in Q2
04.09.26 KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.09.26 Commerzbank setzt auf diese US-Aktien: Das waren die Investments im zweiten Quartal 2026
02.09.26 August 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.09.26 Top 10 im Wandel: Wie die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot im 2. Quartal umgeschichtet hat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel etwas fester - 26.000-Punkte-Marke hält -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex legte leicht zu. Die US-Börsen notierten mit roten Vorzeichen. Am Freitag ging es an den Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen