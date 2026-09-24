CGI Group Aktie

CGI Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095

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24.09.2026 09:55:00

Stanley Druckenmiller, Ken Griffin, and Cathie Wood Have at Least 1 Thing in Common: They All Own This Stock

Billionaires and highly successful hedge fund managers have proven their market expertise, though they don't always agree on stock picks. For example, one person may go all in on a particular player at a given time, while another might sell all their shares in that company. This happens regularly, as every investor has a unique strategy and investing horizon -- so various vastly different moves could deliver a win. This is excellent news because it means there isn't just one road to success or a limited number of smart investing moves.

But, on some occasions, great minds think alike. And this happens to be the case right now when we look into the portfolios of Stanley Druckenmiller of the Duquesne Family Office, Ken Griffin of Citadel Advisors, and Cathie Wood of Ark Invest. These three famous investors have at least one thing in common: They all own the following stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

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