Stanley Druckenmiller Has Bet Big on This 1 Healthcare Stock. Here's Why I Disagree.

It can pay to follow the investing legends. That is why investors take a good, hard look at the portfolio of Stanley Druckenmiller, a hedge fund legend who has dominated the investing field for decades. Last quarter, Druckenmiller's largest position was Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA), an underfollowed healthcare stock trying to disrupt the diagnostics market.

Should you follow Druckenmiller and buy Natera stock for your portfolio?

Natera develops blood tests that detect and analyze DNA in a patient’s bloodstream, including fragments that are unique to that individual or to a specific condition. That makes the technology useful across three large areas: prenatal screening, organ transplant monitoring, and cancer care. In each case, patients need to be retested repeatedly over time, whether to track a pregnancy, check for signs of organ rejection, or watch for cancer recurrence. Once a physician builds a test into a patient’s routine care, those repeat orders flow back to Natera, providing the company with a recurring stream of revenue from processing the samples.

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