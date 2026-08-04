CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
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04.08.2026 11:45:00
Stanley Druckenmiller Holds Taiwan Semiconductor After Its Q2 Beat, Betting Chip Demand From Nvidia and AMD Keeps Growing
Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller sold 47,805 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) in the first quarter of 2026. After the sale, the stake was still worth $167 million at quarter-end, making it the third-largest holding in the Duquesne Family Office portfolio.Stanley Druckenmiller is worth watching. At Duquesne Capital Management from 1981 to 2010, he delivered roughly 30% annualized returns, with a track record of spotting value early. That matters for investors looking to play the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, since TSMC is the primary chip supplier for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).Duquesne Family Office chairman Stanley Druckenmiller. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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