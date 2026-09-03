CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
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03.09.2026 14:15:00
Stanley Druckenmiller Invested Tens of Millions Into These Risky Stocks. Should You?
In the first quarter of 2026, Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office expanded its stake in YPF (NYSE: YPF), Argentina's state-controlled oil company, more than fivefold to 3,235,962 shares, and at the same time, it bought back into the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEMKT: ARGT), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) holding the shares of the largest and most successful public Argentine companies. Then, just a few months later, he trimmed his holdings of both.As of June 30, Duquesne reported that it held $142.7 million of YPF, $30 million of the fund, and, in a fresh bet on assets in the country, a new $3 million position in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ: GGAL), an Argentine bank holding company; the fund also holds $8.6 million in another Argentine energy company. In total, Argentine shares held in the portfolio were worth $184.3 million, 3.5% of Duquesne's reported portfolio value. So what opportunity is Stanley Druckenmiller seeing in Argentina, and is it worth following him into these positions, given how risky stand-alone and frontier market stocks almost always are?Stanley Druckenmiller. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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