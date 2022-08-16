Stanley Introduces First-Ever "Wild Imaginations" Collection for Kids

The innovative food and beverage brand introduces the Wild Imaginations collection: colorful hydration bottles and food jars for the next generation of adventure-seeking kids

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Stanley, a brand of PMI Worldwide, announced the launch of its new Wild Imaginations kids' collection for children ages 8 and older. Known for its iconic vacuum-insulated food and drinkware, Stanley continues to innovate, meeting the hydration and foodware needs of young Stanley fans.

"Stanley's loyal consumers have asked us to expand our assortment and develop products for the little ones in their lives," said Terence Reilly, Global President, Stanley brand. "Delivering against our consumers' needs is incredibly important to us. We're excited to broaden our portfolio of hydration and food jars to bring some of our best-selling products like the Instagram famous Quencher to kids, providing them with fun, high-quality gear. The collection features our mascot, Stan the Bear, who teaches your young cubs about sustainability and the environment through awe-inspiring adventures."

Packaging highlights Stan the Bear exploring destinations such as the North Sea and the bamboo forests of China, their native species and environmental challenges, familiarizing kids with how reusable products benefit inhabitants. This collection builds on Stanley's mission to create a more sustainable, less disposable life and world.

Wild Imaginations includes six products across hydration and food jars and is available in three vibrant colors and a variety of sizes. The collection expands with new products and sizes through November, just in time for holiday gifting.

Additionally, Stanley is partnering with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger. From Sept. 1 – 10, $5 of every product purchased on Stanley1913.com, including the Wild Imaginations collection, will be donated to No Kid Hungry up to $50,000 to make sure all kids get the healthy food they need to succeed.

The new youth products start at $20 and are available at Stanley1913.com.

Available Now

The Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler (14 oz)

The Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler (14 oz)

Made for small hands, meaning kids can have a Quencher just for them. Features double-wall vacuum insulation and will keep kids' beverages cold for six hours and iced for up to 17 hours. The Quencher comes with a reusable straw and a three-position lid with a rotating cover for versatility. This tumbler is car-cup-holder compatible and dishwasher safe.

Price: $20

Made for small hands, meaning kids can have a Quencher just for them. Features double-wall vacuum insulation and will keep kids' beverages cold for six hours and iced for up to 17 hours. The Quencher comes with a reusable straw and a three-position lid with a rotating cover for versatility. This tumbler is car-cup-holder compatible and dishwasher safe. Price: $20

Colors: Grapefruit Cub, Pool Cub

The Heritage Vacuum Food Jar + Spork (14 oz)

The Heritage Vacuum Food Jar + Spork (14 oz)

This food jar comes with a reusable spork for easy packing and is made with vacuum insulation to keep lunches and snacks cold or hot for up to seven hours. The food jar is leakproof and BPA-free.

Price: $21

This food jar comes with a reusable spork for easy packing and is made with vacuum insulation to keep lunches and snacks cold or hot for up to seven hours. The food jar is leakproof and BPA-free. Price: $21

Colors: Grapefruit Cub, Pool Cub

The GO IceFlow™ Flip Straw Water Bottle (17 oz)

The GO IceFlow™ Flip Straw Water Bottle (17 oz)

Kids will stay hydrated all day long as beverages will keep iced for up to 30 hours and cold for up to 10 hours. Flip the straw for easy sipping and close to keep it leakproof. The built-in handle makes it easy to carry from the playground to the classroom. The Water Bottle is dishwasher safe.

Price: $24

Kids will stay hydrated all day long as beverages will keep iced for up to 30 hours and cold for up to 10 hours. Flip the straw for easy sipping and close to keep it leakproof. The built-in handle makes it easy to carry from the playground to the classroom. The Water Bottle is dishwasher safe. Price: $24

Colors: Grapefruit Cub, Pool Cub

Coming Soon

The Classic IceFlow™ Flip Straw Tumbler (20 oz) and Water Bottle (17 oz)

The Classic IceFlow™ Flip Straw Tumbler (20 oz) and Water Bottle (17 oz)

Beverages will stay iced for up to 35 hours and cold for up to seven hours (for 20 oz size). A leak-proof flip straw, easy-to-carry handle, and car-cup compatible design make this the perfect tumbler and water bottle for all-day use. Both are dishwasher safe. To help your family live a sustainable lifestyle, the tumbler lid is made in part from recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, sparing our waters of plastic waste.

Price: $26 (both sizes)

Beverages will stay iced for up to 35 hours and cold for up to seven hours (for 20 oz size). A leak-proof flip straw, easy-to-carry handle, and car-cup compatible design make this the perfect tumbler and water bottle for all-day use. Both are dishwasher safe. To help your family live a sustainable lifestyle, the tumbler lid is made in part from recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, sparing our waters of plastic waste. Price: $26 (both sizes)

(both sizes) Colors: Ash Cub, Grapefruit Cub, Pool Cub

The GO IceFlow™ Flip Straw Tumbler (20 oz)

The GO IceFlow™ Flip Straw Tumbler (20 oz)

With a flip straw for easy sipping and leakproof carrying, the Tumbler will keep beverages iced for up to 35 hours and cold for up to seven hours. The built-in handle makes it easy to carry and it is dishwasher safe.

Price: $26

With a flip straw for easy sipping and leakproof carrying, the Tumbler will keep beverages iced for up to 35 hours and cold for up to seven hours. The built-in handle makes it easy to carry and it is dishwasher safe. Price: $26

Colors: Grapefruit Cub, Pool Cub, Ash Cub

About STANLEY

Invented by William Stanley, Jr. on September 2, 1913 (official patent date), the all-steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, Stanley brand has been delivering superior food and beverage gear for active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy Stanley products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit https://www.stanley1913.com/.

About PMI Worldwide

PMI Worldwide is a leading global brand that manufactures, markets, and designs innovative food and beverage container solutions. Their two most recognizable brands, Stanley® and Aladdin®, are sold globally. PMI Worldwide also creates private label products for select global retailers. Headquartered in Seattle, PMI Worldwide has offices in San Francisco, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Amsterdam, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, and Bentonville, Arkansas. Additionally, PMI Worldwide has ownership in three manufacturing facilities, one in China and two in Brazil. PMI is a business unit of HAVI, a global, privately-owned company that operates businesses providing services in supply chain, sourcing, and consumer engagement to leading global brands. For more on the company and its full line of products and accessories, visit https://pmiworldwide.com.

