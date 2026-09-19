The Shipping Corporation Of India Aktie
WKN: 120498 / ISIN: INE109A01011
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19.09.2026 17:03:01
Star Bulk Carriers Director Pappas Buys 74,400 Shares for $2.1 Million. Is This a Sign the Shipping Bull Market Will Continue?
Milena Maria Pappas, a Director at Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), reported an indirect purchase of 74,400 shares on Sept. 15, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($28.27); post-transaction value based on Sept. 15, 2026 market close ($31.21).
Star Bulk Carriers is a leading global provider of dry bulk shipping services with a substantial fleet of 136 vessels positioned across multiple size categories to capture diverse market segments. The company maintains a capital-intensive business model focused on vessel ownership and operational efficiency, generating significant cash flows from the cyclical dry bulk shipping market. With trailing twelve-month (TTM) net income of $287.2 million on revenues of $1.2 billion, the company demonstrates strong profitability and operational leverage to commodity shipping demand dynamics.
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Analysen zu Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited Registered Shs
|36,97
|-2,94%
|Star Bulk Carriers Corp
|28,20
|2,17%
|The Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd
|277,10
|2,71%
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