The Shipping Corporation Of India Aktie

The Shipping Corporation Of India für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 120498 / ISIN: INE109A01011

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19.09.2026 17:03:01

Star Bulk Carriers Director Pappas Buys 74,400 Shares for $2.1 Million. Is This a Sign the Shipping Bull Market Will Continue?

Milena Maria Pappas, a Director at Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), reported an indirect purchase of 74,400 shares on Sept. 15, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($28.27); post-transaction value based on Sept. 15, 2026 market close ($31.21).

Star Bulk Carriers is a leading global provider of dry bulk shipping services with a substantial fleet of 136 vessels positioned across multiple size categories to capture diverse market segments. The company maintains a capital-intensive business model focused on vessel ownership and operational efficiency, generating significant cash flows from the cyclical dry bulk shipping market. With trailing twelve-month (TTM) net income of $287.2 million on revenues of $1.2 billion, the company demonstrates strong profitability and operational leverage to commodity shipping demand dynamics.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited Registered Shs 36,97 -2,94% Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited Registered Shs
Star Bulk Carriers Corp 28,20 2,17% Star Bulk Carriers Corp
The Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd 277,10 2,71% The Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd

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