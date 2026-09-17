Star Bulk Director Raffaele Zagari Buys 60,000 Shares for $1.7 Million. How Bullish Is This For Investors?

Raffaele Zagari, a Director of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), purchased 60,000 shares of common stock on September 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($28.27); post-transaction value based on Sept. 15, 2026 market close ($31.21).

Star Bulk Carriers is a leading global provider of dry bulk shipping services with a substantial fleet of some 136 vessels positioned across multiple size categories to capture diverse market segments. The company maintains a capital-intensive business model focused on vessel ownership and operational efficiency, generating significant cash flows from the cyclical dry bulk shipping market. With trailing twelve month (TTM) net income of $287.2 million on revenues of $1.2 billion, the company demonstrates strong profitability and operational leverage to commodity shipping demand dynamics.

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