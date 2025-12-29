|
29.12.2025 04:02:59
Star Entertainment CFO And COO Resign; Confirms Appointment Of New CEO
(RTTNews) - The Star Entertainment Group Limited (SGR.AX) announced that Group Chief Financial Officer Frank Krile has resigned and will leave the company effective 29 December 2025. Group Chief Operating Officer Jeannie Mok has also resigned and will depart at the end of January 2026.
The company will begin a process to identify a new Group Chief Financial Officer and will provide updates to the market in due course.
The board has confirmed the appointment of Bruce Mathieson Jnr as Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory and ministerial approvals in New South Wales and Queensland.
